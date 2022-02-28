Javier Bardem On Bagging Oscar 2022 Nods With Wife Penélope Cruz: Its Very Special

Hollywood power couple, Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz recently walked the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet together. The two have been making headlines for big nominations throughout the awards season.

SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez & More Dazzle In Style

While for SAG Awards Bardem is nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his part in Being the Ricardos. The actor has also been nominated Best Actor for the same role at the upcoming Academy Awards. On the other hand, his wife, Cruz also received an Oscar 2022 nod for Best Actress in Parallel Mothers.

Talking about both receiving Oscar nods together, Javier said, "It makes it very special. I mean, the fact that we are both nominated ... in the same year, it's something that is really unique." He revealed to Deadline that he had found out about his nomination before Cruz.

Talking about how they celebrated the moment he said, "If we were normal people, we would do a party. But we're actually quite boring." Recalling the moment, he told the outlet, "We were on the sofa, cuddled together waiting to see what was going to happen. When they announced my nomination first, I was very excited, but it wasn't a true celebration until we heard she was also nominated. We would not be able to truly celebrate together if one of us was disappointed."

SAG 2022 Awards Complete Winners List: CODA, Squid Game And More Bag Big Honours

"As soon as her nomination came through, we really felt the emotion of what this all means. This really hit us deep in our hearts to be able to share something so beautiful and so special together," the actor said.

Notably, Bardem previously had won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for No Country for Old Men in 2008. Meanwhile, Cruz had won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2009 for Vicky Cristina Barcelona, which also starred her husband.