Jennifer Aniston Shares A Lovely Birthday Wish For Ellen DeGeneres, Shares Their Throwback Iconic Kiss

Talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres celebrated her 64th birthday on January 26, 2022, and on the occasion, her close friend and actress Jennifer Aniston took to her social media handle to wish her. Jennifer went on a trip down memory lane and shared a glimpse of her and Ellen's iconic kiss from one of the episodes from the latter's show back in the year 2019. Aniston furthermore penned an endearing message for Ellen.

Talking about the same, Jennifer Aniston shared a glimpse of her throwback kiss with Ellen DeGeneres from the latter's show. The kiss happened in one of the episodes of 2019 when the two were discussing, the Finding Dory actress kissing Howard Stern on her show. Ellen had gone on to ask the Friends actress if she had ever kissed a girl after which both of them shared a kiss, sending the crowd into an inevitable frenzy.

Jennifer Aniston captioned the post stating, "Big kiss to the birthday girl" along with the kissing, celebratory and balloon emoji. The Just Go With It actress also tagged Ellen DeGeneres on the same. Take a look at the same.

Reportedly, Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres have gone on to share a close friendship over the years. The We're The Millers actress was one of the first guests to arrive at the beginning of Ellen's finale season. According to a news report in Pinkvilla, Jennifer had also shot for the very first episode of The Ellen Show back in the year 2003.

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres had announced last year in May that she will be wrapping up her final 19th season in the year 2022. The announcement was made reportedly amidst the allegations of the work environment in the sets of The Ellen Show was toxic towards the employees. The first episode of the finale season of her show had aired on September 14, 2022. It saw some who's who of the Hollywood fraternity apart from Jennifer Aniston namely Chris Martin, Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle. Meanwhile, on the work front, Jennifer Aniston is currently working on The Morning Show alongside Big Little Lies actress Reese Witherspoon.