Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Engaged One Year After Reuniting, Fans Gush Over Green Engagement Ring

Almost two decades after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck called it quits, the two are now engaged once again. The news was confirmed by the singer herself via her On the JLo newsletter on April 8. ENews revealed that JLo looked happy and tearful in the video message she sent to her fans.

In the clip, as romantic music is played in the background, the singer showed off her green ring, saying, "You're perfect". The last time the two were engaged, Affleck had proposed to Lopez with a 6.1-carat pink diamond by Harry Winston. The massive sparkler, at the time, reportedly cost $2.5 million.

While details about the new engagement aren't out yet, fans expressed their joy on Twitter. Sharing pictures from the clip, many celebrated the Bennifer reunion. One Twitter user who had predicted the same, said, "OMG!!! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged & she is wearing a green Diamond!!!! What did I say!!!"

Take a look at the tweets,

OMG!!! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged & she is wearing a green Diamond!!!! What did I say!!! #Bennifer fans rise🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/H1dj1UwC7S pic.twitter.com/D9WI9wRpHa — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) April 9, 2022

OMG! I finally got the #onthejlo email! I am so FREAKING HAPPY for you @JLo !! So happy for Ben, you and your families! True LOVE & real LOVE does exist and you both found it in each other!! Thank you for sharing this very personal video with us all! LOVE YOU @BenAffleck @JLo pic.twitter.com/1xxBIC6qQp — Becky 💍 (@JLoLover4Life) April 9, 2022

Bennifer was previously set to tie the knot in the early 2000s but called it off due to massive media coverage. The couple had said in a joint statement, "Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realized that something was awry."

Soon after the duo ended their first engagement in January 2004. In the last two decades, they went on to have separate relationships. Lopez welcomed twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, meanwhile, Affleck has three kids-Violet, Seraphina and Samuel-with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In the last couple of months, Ben and Jennifer Lopez have been spending a lot of quality time together and with each other's kids. Recently, they spent the entire weekend with all the five kids together and were also joined by Ben's mom, who got to know Jen on the trip. ENews! reported that Jennifer was spotted buying jewellery for Ben's kids Violet and Seraphina whose birthdays are coming up.