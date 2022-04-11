Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'Not Talking About A Wedding' After Engagement: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited amid the pandemic two decades after they called off their wedding in 2004. Earlier this week, Jennifer revealed that Ben proposed this time with a beautiful green ring. However, a source revealed that the couple is not planning their wedding as of now.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Engaged One Year After Reuniting, Fans Gush Over Green Engagement Ring

A source close to the pair opened up about their engagement and their plans for their wedding saying, the couple is "not talking about a wedding" as of yet. The insider added, "It's very cute to see how excited she is."

The source added that Bennifer is incredibly happy and revealed that they want to keep their engagement to themselves for a few days before announcing the news to the public. JLo made the announcement in a newsletter. The 52-year-old actress showed off her gorgeous green ring in a teary-eyed video.

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up On Dating Ben Affleck Again, Says She Is Grateful For The 'Second Chance'

Showing off her green ring, she said, "You're perfect". Fans of the couple had been over the moon about their reunion in 2021, now the engagement news has most in a frenzy. Some even predicted the green engagement ring after Jlo in a previous Newsletter shared why the colour green was of such importance to her.

The singer-songwriter disclosed that green was her lucky colour and whenever something amazing in her life was happening she was wearing green. The last time the two were engaged, Affleck had proposed to Lopez with a 6.1-carat pink diamond by Harry Winston. The massive sparkler, at the time, reportedly cost $2.5 million.