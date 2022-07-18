Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Wedding: Netizens Congratulate Newlyweds And Laud Their ‘True Love’

Hollywood superstars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally got married in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022 in an intimate ceremony. For the unversed, the duo had got engaged in 2002, however, they called it off and got married to different individuals. Interestingly, they reunited last year and got engaged again in April 2022. Finally, after 20 years, they got hitched.

For the wedding, Jennifer Lopez wore a beautiful white gown, while Ben Affleck complemented her with a white blazer, black trousers and shirt. Their wedding pictures are going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their beautiful moments.

Interestingly, Jennifer also changed her legal name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck. Ever since the news came out, JLo and Ben fans have been congratulating the newlyweds on social media. They also laud the couple's 'true love'. Let's have a look at some reactions-

jlover_mena "MY HEART IS SMILING, THE WORLD IS SMILING, THE UNIVERSE IS SMILING Faith + Hope + Forgiveness + Patience = ETERNAL LOVE Congratulations to the happy couple Mr. & Mrs. Affleck." thenainagram "Who would have thought Bennifer would be back and now they are married. Anything is possible. Love comes around. #JenniferLopez #BenAffleck #Bennifer." QueSeraSera___x "JLo and Ben Affleck got married?? Woah! What a journey they have had. God bless the couple #JenniferLopez #BenAffleck #Bennifer." Roza_batata "When you legally change your name it means that you are madly madly into him..." nehasanghvi "Congratulations to #BenAffleck and #JenniferLopez on their marriage! Wishing them a lot of happiness, good health and success! cheers! #Bennifer BenAffleck JLo #CONGRATULATIONS."

Let us tell you, Ben Affleck was earlier married Jennifer Garner. They have three children together. On the other hand, Jennifer Lopez was earlier married to Ojani Noa (1997 to 1998), Cris Judd (2001 to 2003) and Marc Anthony (2004 to 2014). She has two children from her Marc Anthony.

(Social media posts are unedited)