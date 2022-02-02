Jennifer Lopez Opens Up On Dating Ben Affleck Again, Says She Is Grateful For The ‘Second Chance’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who rekindled their romance in April 2021, made their relationship official on actress-singer's birthday last year in July. The duo was engaged way back in 2002, but it ended in a split two years later.

In a recent interview with People, Jennifer opened up about their relationship and said that she felt lucky to be with the actor again. She said, “I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that's happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does...We hold it sacred.”

While speaking about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, she added, “It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.” However, she also admitted that they “had a little bit of fear” when they reconnected last year. But the pop star noted how things are different now after almost 2 decades.

Jennifer shared, "It's beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. ... There's more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice. When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don't take it for granted. I honestly believe that love rules all. Love always conquers everything — relationships, kids, work, work relationships.”

It must be noted that the Gigli co-stars were married (and divorced) to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively. On the professional front, Lopez will soon be seen alongside Owen Wilson in the upcoming rom-com Marry Me, which hits theatres and will be available to stream on Peacock this Valentine’s Day.