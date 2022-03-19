Jessica Chastain To Skip Oscars Red Carpet For The Eyes of Tammy Faye Makeup Team

Jessica Chastain who has been nominated for the Best Actress category for The Eyes of Tammy Faye at the 94th Academy Awards, has decided to skip the red carpet in support of the film's makeup team who have also got a nod. During an interaction on the Next Best Picture podcast, the actress revealed that she would be present for her team's category announcement instead of walking the red carpet.

Chastain was quoted by the People magazine as saying, "I will absolutely be present when the makeup category is being called, and if that means I'm not doing press on the red carpet or ABC or whatever it is, then so be it."

Notably, the move comes after Academy announced changes to this year's broadcast. The winners of eight categories will be announced prior to the live telecast, including Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The speeches of winners will then be broadcasted in between the live telecast.

Talking about the move Chastain added, "The most important thing for me is to honour the incredible artisans who work in our industry. So much attention is on the actors, we're like the face in some ways, because you go to a movie and you see us. A lot of people don't understand how beyond an actor a performance is. Look at this incredible makeup team, Tammy Faye goes through three decades."

The actress had revealed that during production she spent several hours a day in the makeup chair, as makeup artists Justin Raleigh, Linda Dowds and Stephanie Ingram dramatically transformed her into the televangelist with intense makeup, prosthetics and wigs. The Michael Showalter directed biopic, produced by Chastain herself, explored the story of Tammy Faye's faith-filled life.

Meanwhile, the 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday (March 27, 2022).