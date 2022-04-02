Jim Carrey Announces Retirement From Acting: I’ve Done Enough, I Really Like My Quiet Life

Actor Jim Carrey is currently gearing up for the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. During the press tour for the film, the actor revealed that is considering his retirement from acting. The 60-year-old star is the second actor in the last week to open up about retirement after Bruce Willis made a similar announcement due to his Aphasia diagnosis.

During an interview with Access Hollywood Jim said he is fairly serious about his retirement. When singer Dolly Parton said that she would him to star in her biopic, to which he replied saying, "Well, I'm retiring. Yeah, probably. I'm being fairly serious. It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road but I'm taking a break."

He added that he has been enjoying the quiet spiritual life away from the hustle. Jim explained, "I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists-I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough."

Notably, Bruce Willis also announced his retirement from acting. The Die Hard actor was diagnosed with Aphasia, a disorder that is caused by brain damage that impacts the ability to communicate. The news was confirmed by the actor's family in a statement.

Coming back to Jim Carrey, he is best known for a list of comedy roles in Hollywood from the 90s to the mid-2000s, including The Truman Show, The Mask, the Ace Ventura franchise, Dumb And Dumber, Liar Liar, Bruce Almighty and many others.

He was last seen in the 2020 release Sonic the Hedgehog. The action comedy film saw Jim playing the antagonist Dr Robotnik who is a robotics expert and mad scientist planning to exploit Sonic's abilities for his personal gain. The sequel is set to release on April 22, 2022.