Jim Carrey Slams Standing Ovation For Will Smith At Oscars; ‘Do Not Have The Right To Smack Somebody'

Jim Carrey is the latest actor to open up about the most controversial Oscars 2022 moment. The veteran actor slammed all those who gave a standing ovation to Will Smith for the Best Actor award. The big win took place minutes after Will had slapped comedian Chris Rock, who cracked a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Zoe Kravitz Calls Out Will Smith Slap At Oscars; Twitter Calls Actress 'Predator' For Hitting On Jaden Smith

Jim Carrey said that he was "sickened" by how Will Smith went on to get a standing ovation on winning his first-ever Oscar. He told CBS, "I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren't the cool club anymore."

Jim added that if he were in the place of Chris Rock, he would have sued Will. He explained, "I'd have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever, it's going to be ubiquitous. That insult is gonna last a very long time."

"If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter [that's fine]. But you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words," he added.

Alec Baldwin And Hilaria Announce Pregnancy, Couple To Welcome Their Seventh Child

Jim called it a selfish moment that cast a shadow on everyone else's shining moment, but he wishes the best for the King Richard actor. "[The slap] came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that's frustrated. I wish him the best. I have nothing against Will Smith. He's done great things, but that was not a good moment."

Notably, Will Smith went on to apologise to The Academy and fellow nominees in his acceptance speech. On the following day, he also made a public apology to Chris Rock on Instagram. Meanwhile, The Academy has revealed a statement that they condemn Will's actions and will take appropriate measures.