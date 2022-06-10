Joaquin Phoenix To Return In And As Joker: Folie a Deux, Director Todd Phillips Confirms

While fans have eagerly been waiting for Warner Bros to confirm Joker 2, director Todd Phillips took to Instagram on Wednesday (June 8) and revealed the title of the sequel of his 2019 hit film Joker led by Joaquin Phoenix.

In the Instagram post, Phillips shared a cover page for the script co-written with Scott Silver, with whom he collaborated for the first film. He also shared a picture that showed American actor Joaquin Phoenix, who also starred in the Joker reading the script.

Titled, Joker: Folie a Deux the cover page of the script also revealed a date May 18, 2022. Meanwhile, in the picture, Joaquin could be seen reading the script next to the city skyline. A report claimed despite the date on the script, the photo was taken a while ago. Take a look at the post,

The plot details of Joker: Folie a Deux have been kept under tight wraps. According to reports 'Folie a Deux' could be a tentative title however, it means people/characters sharing simialr delusional disorder. Coincidently it matches up to a previous report claiming that actors who previously played Joker will be joing Joaquin for the film's sequel.

On the other hand, it could also hint at how Arthur's villainy will be embraced by the residents of the Gotham City and crime takes over the city once again. Among other villains, the famous and crazy Harley Quinn could also feature in the sequel.

Joker followed the life of struggling comedian, Arthur Fleck played by Joaquin Phoenix who also won an Oscar for his reveting performance. Joker exists in a parallel timeline that is different from the DC Extended Universe, for the film the DC villain was reframed into an anti-hero, taking the name of Joker, inflicting horrific acts of violence.

The film has also earned 12 Oscar nominations for best director, best picture, and best-adapted screenplay.