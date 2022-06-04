Johnny Depp Could Return As Jack Sparrow In Pirates Of The Caribbean, Says Former Disney Executive

Johnny Depp is currently celebrating his win in the $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. In the suit, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had claimed that Heard's accusations of domestic and sexual violence affected his career negatively. However, now a former Disney executive has claimed that after the court win, Depp could return as Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp Opens Up About Winning Case Against Amber Heard, Says 'Jury Gave Me My Life Back'

After having lost the sixth film in the Pirates franchise, the actor in court said that he was working on giving the character a good farewell but was heartbroken when he was removed from the upcoming film. With the court's verdict in his favour the actor now could return as Jack Sparrow once again.

A former Disney executive has opened up about Jack Sparrow's possible return and told People Magazine, "I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board. There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture."

Amber Heard's Lawyer Reveals Actress Cannot Pay USD 10 Million Penalty To Johnny Depp, Will Appeal Verdict

He added, "With [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer riding high on the massive success of Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, there is huge appetite for bringing back bankable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises."

Notably, Pirates of the Caribbean is already undergoing a reboot led by Margot Robbie with screenwriter Christina Hodson Birds of Prey. Bruckheimer had confirmed that the next Pirate film is currently still in development. He said, "Yes. We're talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts - one with her, one without."

On the other hand, Depp while on the stand told the court that he will not return to the franchise even if Disney paid him $300 million for the role of Jack Sparrow.