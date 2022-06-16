Johnny Depp Could Sue Ex-Wife Amber Heard For A Second Time After Her New Interview: Report

Amber Heard recently gave her first interview since losing the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Reports have revealed that for her statements in the explosive interview, the actress could be sued once again. Amber during the interview said that Johnny lied in his testimony by saying that he had never hit her.

Amber Heard Doesn't Blame The Jury In Johnny Depp Defamation Case: I Don't Take It Personally

In her post-trial interview with NBC, Amber said that she did not regret her testimony in the defamation trial. A clip from the interview shared on social media shows her talking about Johnny's testimony. The host asked her about Johnny saying that he never hit her and if it was a lie, the actress said, "Yes, it is."

According to Daily Mail's recent report, based on that interview, Depp could sue Amber once again for defamation. Lawyer Nicole Haff told the portal it would could count as a new publication. He said, "Yes. This interview could count as a new 'publication' under the law, which could spur a third lawsuit."

Meanwhile, Amber's lawyer stated that she cannot pay the original judgement and is considering an appeal. Notably, the US trial went on for over six weeks and the verdict was out on June 1, 2022.

Amber Heard Axed From Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, Actress' Spokesperson Calls It A Rumour

A seven-member jury found both Amber and Johnny liable for defamation in their lawsuits against each other. The jury awarded Depp $10 Million in compensatory damages and about $5 Million in punitive damages, while Amber was awarded $2 Million in compensatory damages. While Depp saw it as a victory, Amber went on to call it a set back for women domestic abuse survivors.

On the work front, Amber is set to be part of Aquaman 2 alongside Jason Momoa. On the other hand, Depp is yet to announce his next film, as he is currently gearing up for the release of his album with Jeff Beck.