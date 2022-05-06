Johnny Depp Laughs During Amber Heard's Testimony; Actress Spotted Posing For Camera Mid Cry

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard has become a social media sensation. Videos from the court often make it to social media giving a glimpse of Amber's and Depp's reactions to each other's statements. A recent video from Heard's testimony shows Depp laughing when the actress told the jury she allowed him to 'take off his own boots'.

Petition To Drop Amber Heard From Aquaman 2 Receives 2 Million Signatures Amid Trial With Johnny Depp

During his own testimony last week, Johnny has said, "When I came home from work I'd come in the house and she'd sit me down and give me a glass of wine and take my boots off," Johnny said. He added that when he did it himself, Amber told him, "No, no, no, that's my job. You don't do that, I do that".

On Wednesday, Amber opened up about the boots in her testimony and told the jury, "I suppose that I took off his boots and it made an impression on him. I was happy to you know, anything I can do to show love. It was certainly how I felt about him, but if he wanted to take off his own boots he certainly could." Johnny's laugh on hearing Amber's statement was caught on camera and has been making the rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, another video of Amber taken during her tearful testimony also made it to social media. The short clip shows Amber blowing her nose on a tissue when the camera flash reflects on her face. The actress then proceeds to pause her actions and pose as the photographer takes another shot.

Take a look at the videos,

Johnny Depp chuckles when Amber Heard is asked about taking off his boots. #JohnnyDepp testified that #AmberHeard insisted on taking off his boots, Heard mentions she did it to show love but he could have taken them off himself if he wanted. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/6BPu1cbKfi — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 4, 2022

Is Amber Heard posing for a picture? 😂🤔 pic.twitter.com/P3MM0b1ra9 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 5, 2022

Amber Heard In Court Tearfully Recounts When Johnny Depp Hit Her For First Time

Notably, Johnny is suing Amber for libel defamation over the op-ed she wrote on December 2018 for The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." While the article never mentioned Johnny by name, his lawyers have claimed that it nevertheless defamed him as the op-ed referred to accusations she made in 2016, during their divorce proceedings.