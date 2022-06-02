Johnny Depp Opens Up About Winning Case Against Amber Heard, Says ‘Jury Gave Me My Life Back'

A jury on Wednesday (June 1) unanimously ruled in Johnny Depp's favour in his multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. While Depp was not in the courtroom while the verdict was being announced, he took to his Instagram handle and celebrated. In the statement, he said the jury "gave me my life back."

Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Case Against Amber Heard; Actress Ordered To Pay Depp .35 Million

Depp who has been in England since the jury deliberation began, shared a statement on his Instagram account moments after he won the case. He said, "Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people, who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye."

Depp continued that the media threw "false, very serious and criminal allegations" at him, triggering an "endless barrage of hateful content." He went on to say that he hopes his "quest to have truth" has helped others who have found themselves in his "situation" to never give up.

Johnny said his goal for the case was, "to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

"The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun. Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes," the statement concluded.

The verdict came six weeks after the trial began that saw a countless number of witnesses and numerous claims of violent abuse. Johnny's lawyers Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez also gave celebratory statements outside the courthouse in Virginia.

Amber Heard Could Face Jail Time for 'Fabrication of Injury Pics' In Case Against Ex-Husband Johnny Depp?

Vasquez who became quite the internet star during the trial said, "Today's verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning - that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence. We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation."

"Our judicial system is predicated on each person's right to have his or her case heard," Ben added.

The seven-member jury agreed that Depp was to be awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, while Heard is set to receive $2 million for defamation.