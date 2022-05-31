Johnny Depp Performs Again Alongside Jeff Beck Ahead Of Defamation Trial Verdict; Receives Standing Ovation

Just one night after making a surprise appearance during Jeff Beck's show, Johnny Depp once again joined the guitar legend onstage at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall.

According to Deadline, Beck introduced the Hollywood star onstage by saying, "He came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven't stopped laughing since. We kept it quiet for obvious reasons, but here he is"

The actor and Yardbirds guitarist again played their 2020 collaboration 'Isolation,' a remake of John Lennon’s song released in 1970. It must be noted that Depp had earlier made a surprise appearance in the English city of Sheffield on Sunday for a special performance.

Meanwhile, the jury deliberation is currently underway for his USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. The long-drawn court battle between the actors is now in its final stages. The trial began on April 11 and the closing arguments were made on May 27.

Both Depp and Heard shared harrowing details of their tumultuous relationship, after which the case was sent to a seven-member jury in Fairfax, Virginia with Tuesday (May 31) being the first full day of deliberation.

It must be noted that Johnny had sued Amber for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post. The actor’s team claimed that he lost many movies due to the allegations of domestic abuse made by Heard. This was closely followed by the actress countersuing Depp, seeking $100 million, accusing him of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her.