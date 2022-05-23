Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Asked If She Is Dating The Actor, Walks Away With A Laugh

Johnny Depp's high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard is gaining attention across the globe. However, apart from the actor, it is his interaction with lawyer Camille Vasquez which is making headlines. Now, a video shows a photographer asking Camille if she is dating the actor.

Amber Heard Admits That She Hit Johnny Depp Multiple Times, Claims It Was An Act Of Self-Defence

In the clip first published by TMZ, Camille can be seen laughing it off when asked to comment on the rumour. The video was reportedly taken after the court hearing on Tuesday (May 17), as photographers waited outside. One of the photographers asked Camille, "The people want to know, are you dating Johnny Depp." Camille says hi to the photographer but laughs when the other question is asked, and continued walking away.

The photographer further presses, "It's all over the Internet. Can you set the record straight? Yes or no." Camille ignores the question, later pausing to pet a fan's dog waiting outside the court, then hugs a few fans.

Apart from the dating rumours, Camille has also gained a fan following thanks to the very published trial. Videos from the court hearing show the actor's lawyer cross-examining Amber Heard during her testimony. Fans have been impressed with her questioning style and her reactions to Amber's answer as Camille gets ready to give her closing statement.

Johnny Depp's Ex Ellen Barkin Testifies Actor Was Controlling, Always Drinking Or Doing Other Illegal Drugs

Notably, Johnny has sued Amber for defamation in a $50 million suit claiming that her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post damaged his reputation and cost him the sixth Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. Depp has also alleged that Amber was the abusive one in the relationship.

Meanwhile, Amber countersued him for $100 million. Both suits are being tried concurrently and the verdict is set to be delivered on May 27, 2022. Johnny and Amber were married in February 2015 and their divorce was finalised two years later.