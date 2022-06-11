Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Opens Up About Dating Rumours; Calls It Sexist

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez became an internet sensation during the actor's US trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Amid the internet's fascination with the lawyer, fans also linked Camille with Depp romantically, wondering if the two were dating. Now Camille has opened up about the dating rumours and called them sexist.

While denying the rumours Camille told People Magazine that it is unethical for lawyers to date their clients. She expressed disappointment in the rumours and said, "I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job. It's disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny--who is a friend and I've known and represented for four-and-a-half years now--that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional."

The lawyer further revealed that she has a boyfriend and stated that she is "very happy in my relationship." She added, "It's also an unethical charge being made. It's sexist. It's unfortunate and it's disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can't say I was all that surprised."

Camille added that it was not easy to see Johnny fight for his life. She said, "It broke my heart to see him day in and day out have to sit there and listen to the most horrific allegations being made against him."

Talking about the closeness the two shared during the trail she added, "If I could provide any bit of comfort, then, of course, I would do that, whether it's holding his hand or letting him know that we were there and we were going to fight for him because he deserved it."

For the unversed, Johnny had sued Amber for $50 million in Virginia claiming she defamed him when she called herself a victim of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed in 2018. He won the case and was awarded damages worth $10.35 Million. The court also found him guilty of one count of defamation suit that Amber had filed against him and ordered him to pay $2 Million.