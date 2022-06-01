Johnny Depp's Viral Honeymoon Photo Of Bruised Eye With Amber Heard Is Unedited Says Photographer

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial has gone for jury deliberation. A photo of the ex-couple taken at Raffles Hotel during their honeymoon is currently going viral as the original photographer opens up about the moment the viral picture was taken in 2015. According to reports, the pictures showing Depp with a bruised left eye has been used as evidence during the trial.

Johnny Depp Performs Again Alongside Jeff Beck Ahead Of Defamation Trial Verdict; Receives Standing Ovation

Heard's lawyers countered the photo had been "photoshopped", however, the original photographer has revealed that she still has the original picture in colour. The photo first surfaced on May 20, when a Singaporean photographer Russel Wong shared it on his Instagram account. Russel who believed in Johnny's claim that Amber had abused him during their marriage, recalled seeing the picture at the Hotel years ago and shared it on his social media handle. Soon after, Johnny's lawyer contacted him seeking to use the picture in the defamation trial.

He wrote, "When Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of photoshopping a bruise on the E&O train shot to Singapore.. it triggered me to try and obtain this photo which I remembered hanging at the Raffles Hotel where they had their honeymoon."

Russel recently in an Instagram post clarified that he didn't click the photograph and doesn't know who clicked it originally. He added, "I searched on the net that evening and found many blogs that featured it and noticed that same bruise on his face as the train shot. I then shared it on my Instagram in the late evening, and wrote 'Happy Honeymoon' as a tongue in cheek comment. I just wanted to set the record straight not expecting anything."

Johnny Depp's Net Worth: Actor Spends .8 Million A Year On Bodyguards, Owns 14 Properties Across The World

After the post went viral, the real photographer Li Tong, (Instagram handle @Ibikeshootfly) commented on Russel's post. She wrote, "Hi Russel, I took this shot back in 2015 and I also have the original photo in full colour. Thanks @giiiit for sharing the post with me." Tong then shared more details on Instagram Stories and said that in 2015, she used to be an intern at Raffles Hotel when she took the picture. However, she did not share the original picture in full colour.

For the unversed, Depp later sued ex-wife Amber for $50 million for defaming him in an op-ed for Washington Post. He has also accussed Amber of being the abusive one in their marriage. Amber has countersued the actor for $100 million claiming that he defamed her by calling her claims as a hoax. The trial was concluded on May 27 and the jury is set to return for deliberation on June 1, 2022.