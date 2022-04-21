Johnny Depp Says He Won't Return To Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise Even If Disney Pays Him $300 Million

Johnny Depp who is currently in the news for the US trial against ex-wife Amber Heard has revealed that he won't be returning to the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise if he is called back by the backing studio Disney. Notably, after Amber Heard had accused Depp of abuse, the actor lost several major roles, including the most iconic one of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates franchise, followed by Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Johnny Depp Takes The Stand At US Trial Against Amber Heard, Says Never Hit A Woman In My Life

Depp recently took the stand in the trial and claimed that the accusations are false. During his appearance in court on Wednesday (April 20), the actor said that he would turn down the chance to return for Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Under cross-examination from Aquaman star Heard's lawyer Ben Rottenborn, Depp opened up about how Hollywood has 'boycotted' him. When the lawyer asked, "The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film? Correct?" Depp replied, "That is true, Mr. Rottenborn."

Depp has sued Heard for the article she wrote in 2016 claiming she was a domestic abuse survivor. Depp has alleged that the article has damaged his name and cost him the 6th movie in the Pirates franchise. At the end of the court session, the actor opened up about the loss Heard's words caused him.

He told the court, "Nothing less than everything, nothing less than everything because when the allegations were made, when the allegation were rapidly circulating the globe telling people that I was a drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women suddenly in my 50s, it's over, you're done."

In soft tones, Depp added, "No matter the outcome of this trial, the second the accusation were made against me .. once that happened, I lost then. I lost because that is not a thing that anyone is going to just put on your back for a short time. I will live with that for the rest of my life because of the allegations and because it was such a high-profile case."

The trial is expected to go longer than two weeks and Depp will be taking the stand once again for cross-examination on Thursday (April 21). Along with Heard, big names like Elon Musk, James Franco and Depp's friend Paul Bettany are expected to testify before the court in the coming weeks.