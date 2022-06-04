Johnny Depp Spotted At A UK Pub Celebrating Defamation Case Win Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has been celebrating the court's verdict in his favour in the defamation case vs Amber Heard. While the actor did not attend the court, his legal team was present in court during the verdict announcement.

Johnny at the time was in the UK due to 'prior work commitments' and later was seen celebrating the verdict with friends in a pub. According to pictures surfacing on social media, the actor was in Newcastle mingling with fans at a local pub. Meanwhile, a local tabloid revealed that johnny claimed that he was at the pub before the verdict was read and left minutes before it came out. Chronicle Live said that the pub exploded in chants of "Johnny! Johnny!" once the verdict came in his favour.

A Newsweek report revealed that Johnny was celebrating with Jeff Beck and British singer Sam Fender. Sam also shared a picture of the group on his Instagram account and wrote, "Some serious heroes." Fans who met Johnny at the pub also shared pictures on social media claiming that the actor looked happy after the verdict.

A tweet shared a video of Depp at the pub and wrote, "For anyone interested...Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside ?￰ﾟﾏﾻ⚫️⚪️" Take a look at the post,

The verdict in Depp's favour ruled that Amber fabricated claims that she was abused by Johnny after and during their brief marriage. In the unanimous decision, the jury said that Amber defamed Johnny when she called herself a victim of domestic abuse in the op-ed for the Washington Post. As for the countersuit, the jury ruled in favour of Amber, saying she was defamed by Johnny's lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax.

On the work front, Amber is waiting for the release of Aquaman 2 alongside Jason Momoa. Meanwhile, Johnny who lost two films Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film, is yet to announce his next project.