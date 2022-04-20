Johnny Depp Takes The Stand At US Trial Against Amber Heard, Says Never Hit A Woman In My Life

Johnny Depp testified on Tuesday (April 19) during his US trial against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. During the stand, Johnny spoke for three hours and claimed that he never struck his ex-wife Amber Heard. He challenged her accusations in a $50 million defamation case to correct public's perception.

In a Virginia courtroom, Depp took to the stand and said that it was a "complete shock" about six years ago when Heard "made some quite heinous and disturbing" allegations that he became violent during their relationship. The trial which is in its second week is being overseen by state court judge in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor told the court, "Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life. I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in that instance but stand up for my children."

Depp has two children from a previous relationship, who were in high school at the time the allegations first came up. He added, "It's very strange when one day you're Cinderella so to speak, and then in 0.6 seconds you're Quasimodo."

The trial is expected to last for six weeks and the actor will stand once again on Wednesday (April 20) when he will be cross-questioned by Heard's legal team.

Depp in the case filed in the US court, has alleged that ex-wife Amber Heard defamed him when she penned a December 2018 opinionated piece in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse. He filed a $50 million lawsuit against Heard in 2018.

In the US case, Depp and Heard both submitted long lists of potential witnesses they may call, including Heard's ex-boyfriend and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and actor James Franco.

Meanwhile, less than two years ago, Depp lost a libel case against The Sun, a British tabloid that labelled him as a "wife-beater." The London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted Heard and put her in fear for her life.

On the other hand, Heard has brought her own libel claim against Depp, claiming Depp smeared her name by calling her a liar. In a counterclaim, she is seeking $100 million in damages, which will be decided as part of the US trial.