Johnny Depp Thanks His Loyal, Trusted And Unwavering Fans, Watch Video

Johnny Depp recently won the defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor recently took to his official social media handles and thanked his loyal, trusted, and unwavering fans with a special post. Johnny Depp's video is now winning the internet.

"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD," the popular action captioned his post.

The video consists of a collection of visuals from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case's trial period - including how the actor's fans supported him by conducting various marches and protests. It also shows the visuals of the multi-faceted talent performing on stage, along with him heading for his trials and waving at his fans who were present in front of the court to support him.