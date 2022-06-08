    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Johnny Depp Thanks His Loyal, Trusted And Unwavering Fans, Watch Video

      By
      |

      Johnny Depp recently won the defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor recently took to his official social media handles and thanked his loyal, trusted, and unwavering fans with a special post. Johnny Depp's video is now winning the internet.

      "To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD," the popular action captioned his post.

      Check out Johnny Depp's post here:

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

      Johnny Depp Thanks His Loyal, Trusted And Unwavering Fans, Watch Video

      The video consists of a collection of visuals from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case's trial period - including how the actor's fans supported him by conducting various marches and protests. It also shows the visuals of the multi-faceted talent performing on stage, along with him heading for his trials and waving at his fans who were present in front of the court to support him.

      Comments
      Read more about: Johnny Depp
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X
      IIFA Live