Johnny Depp Wins The Defamation Case; Amber Heard To Pay $15 Million

Johnny
Depp
has
unanimously
won
the
defamation
case
against
his
ex-wife
Amber
Heard.
The
jury
ruled
in
favour
of
the
actor
and
found
that
Heard
defamed
him
when
she
called
herself
a
victim
of
domestic
abuse.
The
court
has
ordered
Amber
Heard
to
pay
Johnny
Depp
$15
Million
in
damages.
The
jury
also
found
in
favour
of
the
Aquaman
actress
in
some
aspects
of
her
countersuit
against
the
Pirates
Of
The
Caribbean
actor.
The
court
found
Depp
guilty
in
some
counts
of
defamation
and
ordered
him
to
pay
Heard
$2
Million
in
damages.
With
this
judgment,
the
six-week-long
trial
of
the
much-publicised
Johnny
Depp-Amber
Heard
legal
battle
has
come
to
an
end.
To
the
unversed,
Johnny
Depp
sued
his
ex-wife
Amber
Heard
for
$50
Million
and
argued
that
the
actress
defamed
him
when
she
called
herself
"a
public
figure
representing
domestic
abuse" in
an
opinion
piece
published
in
a
leading
newspaper.
The
58-year-old
actor
denied
abusing
Heard
or
any
woman
and
stated
that
she
was
the
one
who
turned
violent
and
abusive
when
they
were
married
to
each
other.