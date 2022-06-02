    For Quick Alerts
      Johnny Depp Wins The Defamation Case; Amber Heard To Pay $15 Million

      Johnny Depp has unanimously won the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury ruled in favour of the actor and found that Heard defamed him when she called herself a victim of domestic abuse. The court has ordered Amber Heard to pay Johnny Depp $15 Million in damages.

      The jury also found in favour of the Aquaman actress in some aspects of her countersuit against the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor. The court found Depp guilty in some counts of defamation and ordered him to pay Heard $2 Million in damages. With this judgment, the six-week-long trial of the much-publicised Johnny Depp-Amber Heard legal battle has come to an end.

      To the unversed, Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 Million and argued that the actress defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in an opinion piece published in a leading newspaper. The 58-year-old actor denied abusing Heard or any woman and stated that she was the one who turned violent and abusive when they were married to each other.

      Read more about: Johnny Depp amber heard hollywood
      Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 3:40 [IST]
      X