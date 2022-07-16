Johnny Depp Writes Foreword For Fan's New Children’s Book: With All My Love, My Respect And My Good Wishes

Johnny Depp is known to do things for his fans, after meeting a fan years ago, he has now written the foreword of her upcoming children's book. According to reports, Johnny's note in the book authored by the cancer survivor was written in June and the book is set to release on July 20, 2022.

Johnny met the author, Katie Vanrdrilla during his Paris visit weeks after his high-profile defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp made cancer survivor Katie Vanrdrilla's dream come true after the Make-A-Wish Foundation sought his help in 2011. She first met Depp when she was 21 while the actor wad filming for Dark Shadows in London.

Katie, who suffered from leukemia, said she was thankful to the charity foundation for helping her get 'where she is today'. She also said that her as saying that her life changed after meeting Johnny, and their meet meant 'nothing short of everything' to her.The two met again on June 17 in Paris, when Johnny wrote a sweet note for Katie in the foreword to her upcoming children's book.

Daily Mail revealed that Katie started writing during her cancer treatment. She is now getting ready to publish her book Thumper's London Adventure. Johnny's note in the prologue read, 'For my dearest Katie, for her dear family and friends. And for all the dear children out there, and for all their dear family and friends, that need that little bit of extra care and understanding right now. Please know that you are loved and that we are thinking of you all!"

Johnny ended the note by saying, "With all my love, my respect and my good wishes to you, always, Johnny."

Johnny is known for making donations and working with sick patients, he recently made a donation to various children's hospitals. His Never Fear Truth NFT sale worth $8,00,000 was donated to different organisations like Perth Children's Hospital Foundation (via CAF America), Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity (via CAF America), The Footprint Coalition, The Children's Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA).