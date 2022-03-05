Julia Fox Reveals She Lost 7 Kgs While Dating Rapper Kanye West, Calls Him 'Ultimate Stunt Queen'

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox has opened up about dating the US rapper. The model revealed that she lost 15 pounds (roughly 7 kgs) of weight while the two were dating. Notably, the two parted ways a month ago after dating for only six weeks. The break up came after Kanye ranted on social media about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. On the following day, Valentine's Day Kanye also sent a truckload of red roses to Kim.

Talking about dating Kanye, Julia revealed to New York Times, "I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn't sustainable. I lost like 15 lbs (about 7 kgs) in that month."

The NY Times report also quoted Julia calling Kanye "Ultimate stunt queen." She said they didn't even call each other "girlfriend and boyfriend". "I don't think those words ever came out of my mouth, actually. It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend - and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie," she added.

Earlier this week, Kim was legally announced as single by the court ending her seven-year-old marriage to Kanye West. Kim also wrote in a declaration asking the court to move forward with the divorce. The reality TV star said, "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

The two share four kids together, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Meanwhile, Kim is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson and Ye was yet again spotted with Kim lookalike Chaney Jones.