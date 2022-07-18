Julianne Moore To Be The Jury President Of Venice Film Festival 2022

Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore is all set to lead the jury panel of the Venice International Film Festival 2022. According to reports, the diva will be heading the 79th edition of the festival alongside an international assortment of fellow juries that includes director Mariano Cohn, Italian filmmaker Leonardo Di Costanzo, French director Audrey Diwan, Iranian actress Leila Hatami, Novelist Kazuo Ishiguro and Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

The artistic director of Venice Alberto Barbera made a big announcement about the jury panel of the festival. For the unversed, Julianne Moore is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood.

She is the first US woman to earn top acting prizes at Berlin Film Festival for the film The Hours (2002), Venice Film Festival for the film Far From Heaven (2002) and Cannes Film Festival for the film Maps to the Stars (2014). Before Julianne, Bong Joon Ho was the jury president of the Venice Film Festival in 2021.

Under Julianne Moore's leadership, the jury panels will award the following official prizes to the feature films in the competition such as Golden Lion for best film, Silver Lion - Grand Jury Prize, Silver Lion for best director, Coppa Volpi for best actress, Coppa Volpi for best actor, Special Jury Prize award for best screenplay, Marcello Mastroianni Award for best new young actor or actress and so on.

Let us tell you, the famous festival will be held from August 31, 2022 to September 10, 2022. Coming back to Julianne Moore, the actress has worked in films such as Magnolia, Still Alice, The Big Lebowski, Children of Men, Boogie Nights and so on.