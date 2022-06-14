Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Collection: Chris Pratt's Finale Earns Over $400 Million Worldwide

Jurassic World: Dominion over the weekend has managed to make a big collection worldwide, including domestic markets in North America and Canada. Dominion is the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy, led by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The finale also brought back actors Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum from Steven Spielberg's 1993 Jurassic Park.

Despite the film's poor rating by worldwide critics, the film has faired well at the box office. According to reports, the film collected $143.4 Million solely from North American ticket sales. Meanwhile, Dominion's international collection has been reported to be $250 Million. During the three-day opening weekend, the film has collected $389 million.

The early Monday collection helped the film cross the $400 Million mark, making it one of the biggest collections of the franchise, reported AP news. The report quoted Jim Orr, Universal's head of domestic distribution as saying, "We couldn't be happier. Jurassic World: Dominion had a very broad and ridiculously enthusiastic audience."

Meanwhile, Rotten Tomatoes critics' score rated the film at 30% and the Metacritic average is at 59%. Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore revealed, "You want to see dinosaurs on the big screen, it doesn't matter what critics thought."

Filmibeat's review expressed a similar estimate, by saying, "Despite the mixed, mainly bad reviews from critics the film is expected to see numbers due to its VFX selling point. Fans are bought to visit the theatres due to its wide range of dinosaurs as well as the reunion with the original cast."

Jurassic World Dominion continues four years after the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). After the volcano erupted, dinosaurs began to live among humans and fight for the spot of Earth's apex predator. The film explores if the predators can live and co-exist among humans.