Jurassic World Dominion Day 1 Box Office Collection: Chris Pratt's Film Collects Rs 11.50 Crore In India

Universal's latest release Jurassic World Dominion released on June 10, 2022. The film led by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard marked the sixth and final film the dino-saga. The awaited series has reportedly collected Rs 11.50 crore on day 1.

Notably, the film collected Rs 8 crore on Friday and had early paid previews on Thursday which also did well with ticket sales and collected around 3.75 crore nett. The film directed by Clin Trevorrow is expected to collect $325 Million for the opening weekend at the global box office according to trade analyst Himesh Mankad.

Meanwhile, Box Office India said, "The Hollywood film Jurassic World Dominion opened well across India and is likely to be the highest opening ever for the franchise and beat the opening day numbers of Jurassic World in 2015. This franchise is not the one to take huge openings but the last two films have scored huge numbers through long runs."

Despite the mixed, mainly bad reviews from critics the film is expected to see numbers due to its VFX selling point. Fans are bought to visit the theatres due to its wide range of dinosaurs as well as the reunion with the original cast.

Apart from Chris and Bryce, who reprised their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, the film also brought back veterans Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, the leading cast of the original film.

Spanning over three decades, Jurassic Park/World franchise had fans excited for its final film. Dominion continues four years after the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). After the volcano erupted, dinosaurs began to live among humans and fight for the spot of Earth's apex predator.