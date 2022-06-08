Jurassic World Dominion Release Date In India: Early Reviews Reveal Critics Not Happy With Franchise's Finale

Chris Pratt-starrer Jurassic World Dominion is all set to release this Friday in India. The film is set to bring back the original iconic cast of Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill alongside Bryce Dallas Howard. The follow up to Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will hit the big screens on June 9, 2022.

Jurassic World Dominion, which is a reboot of the Jurassic Park series, is set to mark the end of the franchise. The film takes place four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed and humans began to live alongside dinosaurs. The plot is set to explore whether humans will remain the apex predators or bow down to the fearsome ancient species.

The film's premiere recently took place in Hollywood and early reviews of the film are out. Unfortunately, the critics are not happy with the final film of the franchise. Critic Germain Lussier tweeted, "Truly, Jurassic World Dominion is bad. So bad. It's too long, it's wildly repetitive & the dinosaurs are window dressing for multiple uninteresting, unrelated stories. The actors do their best but its all just overindulgent & pointless. One of, if not the, worst in the franchise."

Thrillist's Esther Zuckerman wrote, "Jurassic World: Dominion is easily one of the stupidest movies I've ever seen." She added that she did not intend this as a compliment. She joked, "Not enough people get eaten in Jurassic World: Dominion."

However, film critic Kirsten, in a rare positive review said, "#JurassicWorldDominion is at its best when the old and new cast are together. Fans of the franchise should enjoy this. Plenty of nods to the OG. I'd recommend giving that a close rewatch."

Perri Nemiroff of Collider praised the film's VFX and said, "#JurassicWorldDominion rocks an excellent mix of practical & digital effects. Dinos look GREAT. Dimetrodon scene is ... right up my alley. Bryce Dallas Howard runs away with the movie -- and new trilogy for that matter. Claire experiences one heck of an arc and Howard soars with it.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the film is set to release worldwide on June 10, 2022.