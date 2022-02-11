Jurassic World Dominion Trailer: Dinosaurs Take Over The World In The New Chris Pratt Action Adventure

Universal Pictures unveiled the first trailer of the much-anticipated finale of the Jurassic World franchise. The final film in the trilogy Jurassic World: Dominion is all set to release in June 2022. The three-minute-long trailer gave a glimpse of the extinct species walking around the entire world, in deserts as well as big cities.

The trailer begins with Chris trying to hide a raptor and its baby, hoping the world would not find out about the existence of dinosaurs. However, another clip shows dinosaurs wandering free in a wintery tundra and swimming in the ocean. The clip also gives us a first look at the original cast Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum from Michael Crichton's 1993 adaptation of Jurassic Park, which introduced the world to a park filled with dinosaurs.

Laura Dern can be heard saying, "Human and dinosaurs can't coexist. We created an ecological disaster," as Chris tries to tame another species of dinosaurs. While Goldblum adds, "We not only lack dominion over nature, we're subordinate to it."

The trailer also shows Bryce Callas Howard alongside Chris trying to escape the dangerous animals. The film reportedly follows the story of a massive T-rex causing havoc at a drive-in theatre, a glimpse of which can be seen in the trailer. Take a look at the clip:

Earlier in an interview, director Colin Trevorrow revealed that fans will have an unusual experience with the final film in the series. He revealed that all the leading cast members may not always appear side by side on the screen, however, "there is just something really exhilarating, just from a generational standpoint, to be able to put all of these characters into a situation where they are again having to not just survive together, but make sure that we all don't go extinct just like the dinosaurs."

Jurassic World: Dominion co-written by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow is slated to release in June 2022.