Kanye West Calls Out Pete Davidson For His Old SNL Skit, Ye Says This Is Not Harassment This Is Payback

Kanye West once again had called out Kim Kardashian's recent boyfriend Pete Davidson. Ye who calls Pete, "Skete" had shared several hateful posts earlier this week. In new posts, Kanye had called out the comedian for his old Saturday Night Live skit 2020.

Kanye uploaded a click of Pete wearing a red cap with the words "make Kanye 2006 again". The skit was aired former President Donald Trump's election campaign, making fun of his slogan "make America great again". In the caption, the rapper wrote,"HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?"

The diss refers to Pete's skit where he asks Kanye to take medicine for his mental health. Kanye had uploaded a clip from the same skit and added, "This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him This is not harassment This is payback."

In another caption he added, "Someone always telling you you're crazy can drive someone crazy That's the gaslighting That's the harassment." Naming SNL, Page 6, TMZ, Ye claimed that "liberals have tried to discredit me for 20 years".

"Our first amendment is merging into the 13th amendment in front of our eyes meaning our freedom of speech is being challenged Because when you say something against the liberal agenda they gang up and say you're challenged Y'all gone stop calling me crazy Let's see if page 6 and TMZ print that I said that they are Godless," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Ye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce in early 2021. At the time both had agreed on joint custody of their four kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kim had called out Kanye earlier in February for festering toxic environment for thier kids and also unfollowed him on social media.