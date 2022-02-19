Kanye West Files Objection To Kim Kardashian's Request To Be Declared Single Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian reportedly filed a plea to declare her single amid her ongoing divorce with rapper Kanye West. However, Ye through his attorney has filed legal documents objecting to her plea. Ye also stated that he first wants his assets protected through a set of conditions that have been already rejected by Kim.

For the past few weeks, Kanye West has been became the talk of the town with his attempts to win over his estranged wife Kim. A new ET report revealed that Donda rapper wants the court to deny Kim Kardashian's request at the moment saying, "the motion does not provide the protections necessary for an early termination of marital status."

The filing further claimed that declaring Kim single before all the issues are resolved will create "barriers to obtain evidence" if one of them "remarries before the case is concluded." West's lawyers' papers also mentioned the rapper wants his "right of reimbursement" to be carried out "if either party dies."

After slamming Pete Davidson and requesting Kim to come back, the rapper apologised in an Instagram post. He wrote, "I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them. I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me."

He also shared screenshots of alleged texts with Kim and added, "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce back in February 2021 and requested the court to enforce the prenup the couple signed. The duo decided to part ways after seven years together, they had tied the knot in a lavish wedding in 2014. They also have four children together, North, Saint, Chicago and youngest son Psalm.