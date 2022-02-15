Kanye West Sends Truck Full Of Roses To Kim Kardashian Following Split With Julia Fox

Kanye West recently broke up with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox and is reporteldy trying to win back Kim Kardashian. The couple met at a New Year's Eve party but after Julia removed all of her Instagram pictures with Kanye, fans assumed they parted ways. Soon after a representative for Julia confirmed the same with US Weekly. The statement said, "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

Now on Valentines Day, the rapper who legally changed his name Ye send a truck full of roses to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. He also took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of the large bouquet of red roses in a vehicle labelled, "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR".

Meanwhile, Kanye also attended Super Bowl in Los Angeles with his daughter North and son Saint. Reportedly, the rapper during his presence was booed by the spectators. A video clip of the booing has also been making rounds on the internet.

They booing @kanyewest at the super bowl LMAOO pic.twitter.com/ExhyXfHQp3 — 💛💙baby girl 💙💛 (@plvmwine) February 14, 2022

The clip shows Kanye West at the game with a black mask covering his face. His children sat in their seats next to him. As the celebs were featured on the jumbotron fans began the synchronised booing.

On the other hand, earlier this week, West revealed private texts with Kim's currently beau and SNL comedian Pete Davidson. Calling his a "d-k head", West added that Pete will never meet his children. However, US Weekly had revealed that the comedian isn't worried about the minor issues. "Pete is staying far away from Kanye," and has been "taking the mature route" said an insider.

The source also added that the New York native "doesn't care" about West's posts, adding, "He's laughing along. Pete's not even on Instagram so finds it comical that Kanye is posting all this stuff about him. He's not afraid of him - he just doesn't want to get involved in the divorce drama."