Kanye West Shares Screengrabs Of Private Conversation With Pete Davidson, Says You Will Never Meet My Children

Kanye West is currently making headlines for sharing memes and leaking chats with Pete Davidson. The rapper took to his Instagram account and called Pete a 'd***head' and said the comedian will never meet his kids. Pete and Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian has been dating for a few months now.

Kanye captioned the now-deleted post saying, "...you as a man I'd never get in the way of your children. That's a promise. How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope [some] day I can meet them and we can all be friends."

The rapper also alleged that Ariana Grande broke up with Pete because he sent his and the Thankyou Next singer's intimate photos to Grande's ex Mac Miller. In another post, Kanye posted snap of Machine Gun Kelly and Pete eating popcorn with their pants pulled down.

Meanwhile, he also shared a screenshot of his private conversation with Davidson. The post alleged the SNL comedian promised to not get in the middle of how Kayne and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Take a look at the now-deleted posts,

On the other hand, Kanye has been dating Uncut Gems star, Julia Fox. The two have also made their relationship public by attending several events together, earlier this year. Notably, Kim amicably filed for divorce from West in 2021 after six years of marriage. The two have four children together, daughter North (8) son Saint (6), daughter Chicago (4) and son Psalm (2).