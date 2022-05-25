Kate Moss Testifies Against Amber Heard; Says Johnny Depp Never Hurt Her

Kate
Moss,
in
a
video
call,
testified
against
Amber
Heard
and
rubbished
her
claims.
She
revealed
that
Johnny
Depp
never
hurt
her
by
pushing
her
from
the
stairs,
as
Amber
Heard
was
trying
to
imply.
Kate
Moss
also
revealed
that
Johnny
Depp
actually
carried
and
provided
her
with
medical
assistance,
in
front
of
the
court.
"We
were
leaving
the
room
and
Johnny
left
the
room
before
I
did.
There
had
been
a
rainstorm
and
as
I
left
the
room
I
slid
down
the
stairs.
I
hurt
my
back.
And
I
screamed
because
I
didn't
know
what
had
happened
and
I
was
in
pain," she
said.
Kate
Moss
also
added
that
Johnny
Depp
came
running
back
to
help
her,
carried
her
to
the
room,
and
got
her
medical
attention.
When
Depp's
team
asked
her
if
he
ever
pushed
her
from
the
stairs,
Moss
replied:
"No,
he
never
pushed
me,
kicked
me
or
threw
me
down
any
stairs."