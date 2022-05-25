Kate Moss Testifies Against Amber Heard; Says Johnny Depp Never Hurt Her

Kate Moss, in a video call, testified against Amber Heard and rubbished her claims. She revealed that Johnny Depp never hurt her by pushing her from the stairs, as Amber Heard was trying to imply. Kate Moss also revealed that Johnny Depp actually carried and provided her with medical assistance, in front of the court.

"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slid down the stairs. I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn't know what had happened and I was in pain," she said.

Kate Moss also added that Johnny Depp came running back to help her, carried her to the room, and got her medical attention. When Depp's team asked her if he ever pushed her from the stairs, Moss replied: "No, he never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs."