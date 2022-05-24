Kate Moss To Testify In Johnny Depp’s Trial Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial is getting uglier with each passing day. After hearing the testimony of Amber Heard's sister Whitney, Depp's legal team will reportedly be calling British model Kate Moss to testify this week in the Depp-Heard trial. A source close to the actor told Yahoo Entertainment that Moss will be appearing in the court via video call.

For the unversed, earlier while recalling an incident during her testimony, Amber Heard had said, "I see my little sister with her back to the staircase ... I don't hesitate, I don't wait, I just instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs and I swung at him." Well, rumours stated that Johnny Depp had pushed Kate Moss down a flight of stairs.

Celebrity Lawyer Chris Melcher explained the portal that Heard herself opened the door for Depp's team to bring Kate on as a witness. Melcher further said, "Amber did not tell the jury what she meant by her reference to Kate. It appears Amber is claiming that Johnny pushed Kate down the stairs and that is why Amber reacted by punching Johnny on the stairs. There is a right to use force in the defense of another if there is a reasonable belief that force is needed, and a reasonable amount of force is used to overcome the threat."

The lawyer further stated that Amber Heard's story about why she hit Johnny Depp has been contradicted by the security guard who witnessed the entire incident and said that the actress' punch was unprovoked.

For the unversed, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were in a relationship in the late 90s. After being in a relationship for three years, they parted ways in 1997. After all the drama, fans are eager to know what will happen next with the famous defamation case.