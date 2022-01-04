Keanu Reeves Donated 70 Percent Of Matrix Salary To Cancer Research: Report

Keanu Reeves who has been winning hearts with Matrix's fourth instalments titled, Matrix Resurrections, is somewhat known as the nice guy in Hollywood. The actor is also known as one of the most charitable celebrities, now a report has revealed that he had donated 70 per cent of his salary from the original Matrix film to cancer research.

Reportedly, 70 per cent of Reeves' $45 million salary for playing Neo in the original film was donated to leukemia research. NY Post revealed that Reeves received $10 million upfront for the 1999 sci-fi drama, followed by $35 million after the film's release.

Reeves quietly donated $31.5 million out of his Matrix paycheck. The report added that Reeves had a personal connection to the cause. The actor's younger sister Kim had been battling the disease since 1991 and had spent a decade undergoing treatment before entering remission in 2001.

The Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves Talks About Possibility Of Another Matrix Sequel

Keanu continued supporting the cause and eventually set up his own non-profit foundation which supported children's hospitals and cancer research. The actor did not attach his name to the foundation as he wanted to run it privately.

Meanwhile, Matrix Resurrection's success has also raised questions about the actor returning as Neo for another sequel in the franchise. The actor told Empire Magazine, that the possibility of a fifth film is low. He said, "I don't believe so. If I had to cast a ballot- No, not a ballot, a vote. I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix."

However, he added, "If she invites us again- I'm sorry, I spoke for you (co-star Carrie Anne Moss) again! If she invites me again, I'm in."

John Wick: Chapter 4 Delayed By A Year Will Release In March 2023, Avoids Clash With Top Gun: Maverick

The Matrix which released in 1999's was called the most influential film of the 20th century. Apart from winning multiple awards and the film was also praised by filmmakers such as James Cameron, Quentin Tarantino, and Christopher Nolan for its inventive storytelling and groundbreaking visual effects.