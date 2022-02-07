Kenneth Branagh Talks About His Travelling Experience While Shooting For Upcoming Movie Death On The Nile

The countdown amongst fans has well and truly begun as there’s a little less than a week to go for the thrilling murder mystery Death On The Nile to release in theatres. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the movie is based on Agatha Christie’s novel and is a follow up to The Murder On The Orient Express.

Shot in some exotic locations, such as Egypt, Kenneth talks about his shooting experience while travelling to these holiday hotspots for the movie. Additionally, he also sheds light on how movies have changed over time as his outlook and perspective about cinema and cinematography is what makes him such a visionary filmmaker.

Death On The Nile: Ali Fazal's Character Poster Revealed From Kenneth Branagh's Crime Thriller

He said, “For me, the escapism and the transportation are so total. It is a wonderfully immersive, illusory experience that is very full and thick. The depth, the detail, the chance to replicate the experience of the human eye is absolutely at its premium. And it is a very unusual and unique opportunity (especially in the wake of what we’ve all been through recently {pandemic}) to share the experience of community in the telling of a story in a socially distanced, smaller audience-auditorium with a massive wall of communication and picture and sensory stimulation. Cinema has never been more attractive. Cinema has never been more vital and cinema has never been more thrilling than it has a chance to be, coming out of lockdown and coming into stories like 'Death on the Nile’.”

Death On The Nile: Two New Promos Featuring Ali Fazal Out

Produced by 20th Century Studios, Death On The Nile features an ensemble cast that includes Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Gal Gadot, Ali Faizal and Emma Mackey in pivotal roles among others. The movie is releasing in English and Hindi on February 11, 2022, in your nearest theatres.