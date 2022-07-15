Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson To Welcome Second Baby Together Amid Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are all set to welcome their second child through surrogacy. The couple also have a 4-year-old daughter via surrogate, however, the two may not get together after the cheating scandal.

A representative for Kardashian said in a statement, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

The news comes after the finale episode of Hulu's The Kardashian revealed that Tristan cheated on Khloe Kardashian and the women woman who he cheated with filed a case against him. The Good American clothing brand co-founder Khloe and Thompson started dating in 2016 and they've had a rollercoaster relationship ever since.

The reality show revealed that back in December 2021, Thompson was having a baby with fitness model Maralee Nichols, who he'd slept with around his 30th birthday in March 2021. Nichols had filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson last year, which went viral.

The show revealed Khloe and Thompson have been co-parenting their daughter and tried to work it out through therapy. They were also seen spending time together and referring to each other as close friends.

Nichols gave birth to a boy, who is now 7 months old. On the other hand, Thompson, the Chicago Bulls player is also the father of a 5-year-old son he had with ex Jordan Craig.