Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Part Ways After 9 Months Of Dating: Reports

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly parted ways, after dating for 9 months. According to the reports published by E! News, the sources close to the couple confirmed that they have broken up. The sources suggest that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson decided to end their romantic relationship and continue as just friends.

As per the reports, the couple decided to end their relationship as they are currently in different places. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were finding it very hard to maintain the long-distance relationship, amid their extremely busy personal and professional lives. The reports suggest that Kim and Pete still have a lot of love and respect for each other.

The reports published by Page Six suggest that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's break-up happened also because both of them had different priorities. "Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment's notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn't that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.," the sources close to the couple revealed to Page Six.