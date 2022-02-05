Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kanye West Over 'Constant Attacks', Rapper Responds

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about Kanye West's comment on her and her parenting style with their eldest daughter North West. Upset with Kanye's "attacks" as she called it, Kim said, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."

For the unversed, last month, Kanye shared a screenshot of Kim and North West on TikTok and wrote, "Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will."

Kim called out Kanye over his comment and added that they were more hurtful to their kids. She wrote, "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her so much happiness."

She added, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

Kanye West Says He Doesn't Want His Kids On TikTok Months After Daughter North Launched Her Account

Kim hinted that there have been other co-parenting issues. "Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," Kim concluded the post.

Soon after West also took to his Instagram account and reacted to Kim's diss. He shared a screenshot of Kim's statement and wrote, "What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago's party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way..."

Kanye West Buys House Worth .5 Mn Crore Across Street From Estranged Wife Kim Kardashian's House In LA

Meanwhile, Kim has been making headlines for dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. Meanwhile, Kanye is currently dating actor Julia Fox but has also been talking about wanting a second chance with Kim.