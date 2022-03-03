Kim Kardashian Declared Legally Single, Hopes It Will Help Kanye Accept Their Marital Relationship Is Over

Back in February, Kim Kardashian filed to be recognized as legally single and the court has now approved her demand. While the verdict does not imply the divorce is final, Kim will no longer use the surname West.

The decision was announced in court on Wednesday morning (March 2, 2022). During the hearing, the reality TV star also testified through Zoom. Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage, had been adamant on being declared legally single. She said it "will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

According to TMZ, Kanye's lawyer did not oppose Kim's status being restored but stated that the rapper was subject to three requirements in order to make the adjustment. The judge allowed the adjustment stating, "any right to get reimbursement of money that's supposed to be divided up will be preserved in case either of them dies."

Meanwhile, Kim's adjustment that she did not transfer any assets held in trust and that she will relinquish the "marital privilege" if she remarried, were rejected by the court.

On the other hand, Kanye has expressed his disagreement with Kim's attempt to move on from their marriage. Back in February, the rapper publicly slammed Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson and claimed that he won't be meeting his children. On February 18, the creator of 'Jesus Walks' denied the beauty mogul's request to be legally single.