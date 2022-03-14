Kim Kardashian Makes It Instagram Official With Pete Davidson, Kanye West Slams Ex-Wife In Now-Deleted Videos

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian has made her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson Instagram official. She took to her Instagram account and shared a series of love-filled pictures with Pete. The post comes after she had opened up about her relationship with the comedian during an interview.

In the photos, the couple can be seen clicking pictures of each other, while they also posed together for a few. Kim captioned the post as, "Whose car are we gonna take?" Notably, earlier this month, the reality TV star was also declared single legally and is moving forward with her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West.

Meanwhile, Kanye West also took to his Instagram account and slammed Kim and Pete in now-deleted videos. The rapper claimed that he was being kept away from his children and added that Kim and Pete are antagonizing him.

Kim Kardashian Supports Pete Davidson After Ye's Disturbing Music Video, Drops West From Social Media

Ye also shared screenshots of his text conversation with Kim and Pete. In a text to Kim, Kanye complained about not sending their children to Sunday Service despite their joint custody. Take a look at the pictures currently going viral on social media:

Another screenshot showed Pete's text to Kanye about having disrespected him in recent times. Pete also urged the rapper to calm down and said that he would not stay quiet now. When asked where he was, Pete sent a photo of himself from the bed writing, "In bed with your wife."

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Boyfriend Pete Davidson; Confirms That Something Exciting Is Coming Up

"I wish you would man up for once in your life. Let me help you, man. I struggle with mental stuff too. It is not an easy journey. You don't have to feel this way anymore. There is no shame in having a little help," Pete added in another text.

Kim filed for divorce with Kanye West in February 2021, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason she is divorcing the rapper.