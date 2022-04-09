Kim Kardashian's New Show The Kardashians Set To Release On Disney+ Hotstar On April 14

Kim Kardashian's follow up reality show The Kardashians, set to release on Hulu will also be available for the Indian audience on Disney+ Hotstar. The makers recently released the Indian trailer for the show and revealed that the show will go live on the Indian OTT platform on April 14, 2022.

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Boyfriend Pete Davidson; Confirms That Something Exciting Is Coming Up

The series will show the Kardashian sisters and how their lives have changed in the last few months, since the wrap up of the Hollywood Television reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The official Instagram page of the OTT platform shared the trailer of the series and captioned it, "We're trying to keep up with our excitement! #TheKardashians streaming soon on #DisneyPlusHotstar."

The trailer shows Kylie talking about her second pregnancy and she is dealing with it 'really public' this time. The video shows Kylie and Kendall being chased in their car. Khloe talks about her 'complicated' relationship with Tristan Thompson after his serial infidelity.

Pete also made a cameo in the trailer talking to Kris Jenner. Kim and Pete have been dating for a couple of months and fans will get to see how the two have been together. The trailer also shows Kim talking about Kanye West and how he once told her that her career is over.

Kim Kardashian Makes It Instagram Official With Pete Davidson, Kanye West Slams Ex-Wife In Now-Deleted Videos

Recently, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian made headlines after appearing together at the premiere of The Kardashians on Thursday, April 7. While they arrived together, Pete didn't pose with Kim on the red carpet. Kim told ENews! it was on purpose, she said, "He's here to support me. It's my thing. I don't think it's his thing to be all up here with me. So, I'm just so happy he's here."

She further joked and said he was "hiding" but also noted that Pete is "so supportive" of her.