Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Tied The Knot Secretly In Las Vegas After Latter's Grammy Performance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been making headlines for their PDA on the Oscars 2022 and Grammys 2022 red carpet. Now, reports have revealed that the couple who got engaged in 2021, tied the knot in a secret wedding after Barker's Grammy performance on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

While the couple is yet to make the news official, Marty Frierson, the owner of One Love Wedding Chapel, told USA Today that the couple's ceremony took place at 1:45 am on Monday morning (April 4, 2022). The duo reportedly called the chapel at 12:30 am to confirm the wedding chapel was still open for appointments.

Frierson added that the two were accompanied by four people who took pictures and videos of the wedding. The report has not disclosed whether Kardashian and Barker obtained a marriage license ahead of their ceremony, so it's not confirmed if the two are legally married yet.

Shortly before the wedding, the couple attended a Grammys after-party at Delilah LV. Insiders told E!News that the duo packed on the PDA and added, "They were seated at a table in the back and making out. They weren't holding back and were having a lot of fun."

Notably, Kourtney Kardashian had announced her engagement in October 2021 and the two have been inseparable ever since. Kourtney's recent red carpet appearance also sparked pregnancy rumours, however, she is yet to make any comments on the same.

Last month, the couple shared that they were looking to grow their family together. In the trailer for their new Hulu series The Kardashians, Kourtney said, "Travis and I want to have a baby." They were also seen visiting a doctor's office as they appeared to embark on a fertility journey.

This marks Kourtney's first marriage. She has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. On the other hand, Travis Barker was married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with Moakler.