Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Turn Up The Romance With Their PDA On Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who are known for packing on the PDA, made no exception on the Oscars 2022 red carpet. The couple attended the ceremony in Hollywood on Sunday night and made sure to turn up the romance with their PDA as they walked the prestigious red carpet.

Kourtney, 42, and her drummer fiancé, 46, grabbed all the eyeballs as they happily kissed for the waiting cameras with Kourtney even sticking her tongue out to kiss Travis. The loved-up pair sported matching looks and looked stunning on the red carpet in all-black ensembles. While Kourtney chose to wear a stunning vintage Thierry Mugler gown, Travis complimented her in a black suit and also wore his signature black glasses to complete his look.

The duo’s pictures from the Dolby Theatre have gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, a few Twitter users were also seen sharing their surprise over Kourtney scoring an invite to the Academy Awards. However, it must be noted that Blink-182 drummer Travis was part of the evening's musical guest list.

Later on, in the evening, Kourtney and Travis kept up the PDA at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. The former even had a fashion change and slipped into a nude and silver floor-length dress with a train. Travis was seen placing his hands on her derrière while she leaned into him with her hands rested on his chest.

For the uninitiated, the couple got engaged in October last year and are reportedly in the middle of their wedding planning at the moment. Fans will soon get a glimpse of this in Kourtney's upcoming reality show along with her family, The Kardashians which is all set to premiere on April 14.