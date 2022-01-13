Kylie Jenner Becomes The First Woman To Achieve 300 Million Followers On Instagram

Kylie Jenner has just added another feather to her cap. The model-entrepreneur has gone on to become the first woman to achieve a whopping 300 million followers on the photo and video sharing app, Instagram. Jenner has defeated singer Ariana Grande with this record who had earlier held this coveted position.

Kylie Jenner is now the second-most followed person on Instagram after footballer Christiano Ronaldo. He is currently the most followed person on the app with a follower count of 388 million. The highest followed account is that of Instagram itself with 460 million followers.

Interestingly Kylie Jenner managed to achieve this milestone despite keeping it low-key on the photo-sharing app. The 24-year-old is currently expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott. She had taken a break from Instagram after the unfortunate Astroworld incident wherein Travis was performing. Reportedly, the tragic incident saw at least 10 people killed and dozens injured when the mob-like crowd started moving towards the stage wherein Scott was performing.

After a brief hiatus, Kylie Jenner shared a throwback picture of her mother Kris Jenner on the occasion of Christmas. The Keeping Up With Kardashians star had posted some maternity photoshoot pictures of her as she returned to Instagram. While one picture was a monochrome picture of the Kylie Cosmetics founder, the other picture had her flaunting her baby bump in a white crop top and blue jeans. Take a look at her last picture on her Instagram handle.

According to a news report in 2018, Kylie Jenner also had the record of having the most-liked picture on Instagram. The picture of her daughter Stormi had 18.3 million likes. However, her record was broken with a picture of an egg in the year 2019.

In September last year, Kylie Jenner had confirmed that she was expecting her second child with her rapper beau Travis Scott. The beauty mogul took her Instagram account and had shared a home video giving a glimpse into how she shared the happy news with her mother Kris Jenner. In a minute-and-a-half clip, featuring the happy family celebrating together. Kylie and Scott's first daughter, Stormi gives her grandma an envelope full of sonogram photos to share the happy news. "This is one of the happiest days of my life!" Kris could be heard saying. Kylie further showed clips of her growing baby bump, her doctor visits and Stormi sweetly kissing her mom's stomach.