Kylie Jenner Reveals Name Of Her Baby Boy With Travis Scott As Wolf Webster

Kylie Jenner has announced the name of her baby boy as Wolf Webster. The reality TV star, earlier this month, welcomed her second child with Travis Scott. On Friday (February 11) the makeup mogul took to her Instagram stories and simply wrote "Wolf Webster" with a heart emoji on a black background.

The beauty mogul's name announcement may come as a surprise to fans. One of the theories among the fan base predicted that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Scott's son would be an ode to the time of year he was born: Valentine, while another speculated he would be named Angel because of his birth date which is a reference to "angel numbers" 2/2/22.

Kylie had announced Wolf's birth via Instagram on February 6 with a black-and-white photo with the caption "2/22/22." The picture reportedly shows Wolf holding on to his elder sister Stormi's hand. Coincidentally, Wolf was born only a day after Stormi's birthday.

Despite the new baby's birthday underway at the time, Jenner and Scott made sure Stormi felt the love on her birthday. Jenner dedicated an Instagram post for her daughter and wrote, "Our baby is 4. Happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world." She had shared a monochrome picture of Scott and Kylie hugging their little girl close.

The Kardashian-Jenners are known for picking unique and trendy names for their kids. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children are named North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm, meanwhile, Khloé's daughter with Tristan Thompson goes by True and Kylie's daughter was christened Stormi.