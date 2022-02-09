Lady Gaga Congratulates House Of Gucci Stylist After Oscar 2022 Snub, Says I'm Rooting For You

The Oscars 2022 nominations were announced earlier this week on February 8. While many top releases like Dune and The Power of the Dog received several nominations, Lady Gaga was left out of the Best Actress field for her performance in The House Of Gucci. On the other hand, the film was nominated for Best Makeup & Hairstyling, spotlighting the work of Göran Lundström, AnnaCarin Lock, and Frederic Aspiras.

Lady Gaga took to her Instagram account congratulating her team. She praised the nomination and thanked all of the other candidates and shared throwback photo of herself with Frederic Aspiras. She wrote, "I could not be happier for a man I call my brother, who I've worked with for the last 15 years, @fredericaspiras, for his nomination in Makeup & Hairstyling for House of Gucci. Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming,"

She continued in the post,, "You continue to show your artistic DNA, your plan, your vision, and your deep connection to your family that drives you to excellence at all times. I love you, I'm rooting for you." Take a look at the post,

Notably, Lady Gaga received several nods for her House Of Gucci performance at other major award ceremonies like the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and BAFTA . Meanwhile, the Best Actress nominees for 94th Academy awards are Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), and Kristen Stewart (Spencer).

Lady Gaga was earlier nominated for Best Actress in A Star Is Born and Best Original Song in The Hunting Ground for 'Til It Happens To You'. She had won Best Original Song for 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born in 2019.