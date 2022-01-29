Lana Condor Gets Engaged To Long Time Beau Anthony De La Torre, Calls Herself The ‘Luckiest Woman Alive’

Lana Condor, best known for Netflix's romantic-comedy series To All the Boys, took to her Instagram account to share a happy news with her fans. The actress revealed that she and her long time boyfriend Anthony De La Torre got engaged. She shared pictures of the two with the ring on her left hand.

The photos show that posing together for the camera in a dreamy location. Some pictures showcase the diamond ring while the others also feature their dogs. She also shared an adorable video with her emotional reaction to the proposal, presumably captured after the engagement.

As seen in the video, she is unable to keep her emotions in check and shows off her ring-adorned finger as the music plays in the background. She wrote in the caption, "Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it's about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!"

According to reports the two have been dating for six years. She revealed in the post that Anthony got the ring forged with a female-owned Vietnamese company. Take a look at the post:

She wrote, "The fact he knew how important it was to me that he'd collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over."

On the work front, apart from To All The Boys movies, she is also known for films like the 2016 superhero release X-Men: Apocalypse, 2019's Deadly Class, and 2019's Alita: Battle Angel.